The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 Premiere date: A goal for Hulu

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, there are a number of different things to prepare for from top to bottom. Take, for starters, the fact that this is the final season of the show, and we know that there are a lot of loose ends to tie up here.

Obviously, the most important thing we can say right now is that June Osborne’s story needs to be tied up. We hope that there’s a reunion with her and Hannah, but this is not a world where there are exclusively new things all of that time. Also, we know that this show is setting the stage for The Testaments and while there may not be too many major teases for follow-up throughout the final season, it could very well still linger.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

If you are Hulu, we think so has to be a goal at this point to use the final season for The Handmaid’s Tale in order to better set the stage for season 6, no matter what that entails. It could be doing what you can to announce some castings while it is airing, or including some previews before episodes reminding viewers that it is coming.

In this way, it’s actually okay that we could be waiting for a long time to see some of what is coming up next. New episodes will probably not be turning up until at least early 2024, and it could be later than that depending on everything that happens. (Remember that Elisabeth Moss has a busy schedule through the rest of this year.) By the time these episodes premiere, we tend to think that The Testaments will at least be through the development process and it will at least start to be teased in some shape or form.

Related – Be sure to get other news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale

How do you think that Hulu can better set the stage for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)



