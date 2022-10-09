The handball law leading to Barcelona’s formal UEFA complaint

Barcelona have slept on their defeat to Inter, but the flames of injustice are still burning brightly within them.

The Blaugrana were furious during and after the match with the application of the handball laws, which ended up taking a goal off them and depriving them of a potential penalty. Speaking after the match, Xavi Hernandez told the press that he was indignant at what he called an injustice.

Sport say that the club are intending on submitting a formal complaint to UEFA about the performance of Slavko Vincic the referee and VAR Assistant Pol van Boekel. It has been pointed out by many that van Boekel was also in the VAR room for Barcelona’s last match, when they felt they were denied a clear penalty on Ousmane Dembele against Bayern Munich.

The Catalan daily go on to point out that the application of the law in Pedri’s disallowed goal seems to give Xavi some rationale behind his rage.

“If the ball, after accidentally touching a player on the hand or arm, is shot by another teammate and scores a goal, this goal will be valid.”

Regardless of the events, Barcelona will have to pick themselves up quickly. Facing Celta Vigo on Sunday, their Champions League return at Camp Nou against Inter next Wednesday has suddenly become a must-win tie.