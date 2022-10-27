The ‘Hallmark’ of Osage volleyball in balancing attackers remains true in 2022

A Cavalcade of hitters has come through Osage’s volleyball program for many years.

And no matter who is Manning the front row, the Green Devils seemingly have zero problems firing down emphatic kills either down the line, cross court or smack dab in the middle.

Deeply rooted program history goes a long way.

“That is one of the hallmarks of Osage volleyball — we try to maintain balance,” Osage head Coach Bryan Tabbert said. “They start keying on (Claudia), that leaves other girls open.”

The Class 3A seventh-ranked Green Devils had 42 kills Tuesday night to just nine errors for a hitting efficiency of .363 in their clean sweep over 12th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert in a 3A Region 5 final.

While libero Jaden Francis had two kills in the back row, things usually trend upwards.

“It is a whole team, not just one person. We keep having our other options open,” junior Taylor Klobassa said.

And they followed through.

Outside hitter Claudia Aschenbrenner had 16 kills on the night, averaging around five per set. While she is Osage’s star hitter, she’s far from alone.

Middles Jenna Scharper and Jacey Johnston had eight and six kills, respectively, and Klobassa also chipped in six.

“We didn’t stop swinging and we didn’t stop being aggressive,” Aschenbrenner said. “That is what’s going to get us far in state, too.”

The Green Devils had to replace two Division I prospects after Kaebre Sullivan and Meredith Street left. Moving Aschenbrenner to the outside was the first piece.

Getting everyone else to gain confidence was the second piece.

“After the state championship, they talked about, can you guys reload?” Tabbert said. “Question came up again, can you guys do it again? Well, question answered.”

First-year setter Sydney Muller, a defensive specialist last fall, dished out 35 assists and has turned into one of the better setters in the area.

Her communication has stuck out to Aschenbrenner.

“She’s worked so hard,” she said. “The one thing she always asks for is criticism; she’s always wanting to get better. That’s how she is with any sport that she does. In the summer, she was working with us, and it is showing now.”

Osage will be at the state tournament for the seventh-straight year when it takes the court for a 3A quarterfinal against second-ranked Davenport Assumption at Xtream Arena in Coralville at 10 am Tuesday.

This trip, in players’ eyes, has a different vibe.

Glance at 2020 and it was clear the Green Devils were the presumptive favorite. Look at last fall and they had the motivation after reverse-sweeping Sumner-Fredericksburg in the 2A regional final and upending second-seeded Wilton in the quarters.

Now, Osage feels more “calm” this season.

“We were very Offensive heavy, but now we have a defensive strong team,” Aschenbrenner said. “We have a lot of good defensive people, and we know we can shut people down.”

With a 12-match winning streak heading into state and having gone nine in a row without dropping a set, the Green Devils will have to pull off another quarterfinal upset in order to get to the semifinals.

Assumption continues to be one of the premier teams in 3A and finished second in a top-heavy Mississippi Athletic Conference. Osage understands it will have its hands full next week.

“Finally, it is state time,” Klobassa said. “We trust each other and with communication, it is not that big of an issue. We push each other. Our team Chemistry is really coming together.”