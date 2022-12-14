The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods … by air | Golf News and Tour Information

Is this good? Bad? Neither? Hard to say, although it’s certainly more compelling to follow than you might think, as the fervent interest shown on Twitter makes clear. Tiger is a remote figure, even now, and although he’s beloved and although he’s more recognizable than 99.9 percent of human beings on planet earth, there’s still a definite remove there. It’s why then that following the world’s most famous golfer in this manner brings with it its own unique sense of excitement, an emotion derived in part from the sense that it makes us feel slightly closer to him. Granted, we’re not in that private jet, and we’re not standing on the deck of “Privacy,” but the simple, almost personal act of being able to pinpoint his location on a map, and perhaps to Wonder what he’s doing at that moment, is almost intimate. We can’t get close, but we get to know where he’s been, and where he’s going to go. Call it a guilty pleasure.