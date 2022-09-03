The guidelines for your Handicap index

  • You can find your golf handicap by taking the average score of the best eight of your last 20 scores.
  • Use this equation to calculate your Handicap for any course: Course Handicap = [Handicap Index * (SR / 113)] + (CR-Par)

If you’re a novice golfer, competing with those who have played longer or are more skilled could be discouraging.

Making group rounds competitive can also be difficult if you’re with people of wildly different ages. If you’re just counting strokes, your 10-year-old niece and 80-year-old grandfather may not fare well against your 30-year-old cousin who is a competitive golfer.

Using a Handicap system allows Golfers of different abilities to play competitively despite their skill gap, according to the World Handicap System. Every golfer has a unique handicap index that is easy to calculate and changes as they improve.

How to calculate your golf handicap

The World Handicap System was rolled out in 2020 with the goal of Unifying the six pre-existing Handicap systems around the world. As of July 2022, 119 countries use the system.

