The Greatest Larry Bird stories ever told by NBA legends, and Boston’s Larry Legend himself

Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Larry Joe Bird is the stuff of NBA Legend for a reason — so much so that the Indiana State alum has for one of his nicknames “Larry Legend”.

The Hick From French Lick — as Bird is also sometimes called in a nod to his stomping grounds as a child — has accumulated a rich Corpus of lore surrounding his iconic career with the Celtics that saw him Hang three banners and win as many Most Valuable Player Awards (consecutively, even) with Boston along with countless other Accolades over his time in green and white.

Bird himself and his peers were recently mixed into a clip of the Celtics great’s testimonials to the best and most impactful moments of his storied years with Boston.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above put together by the folks at the “Old Skool B-Ball” YouTube channel.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Boston alum Ryan Hollins is the rise of the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Should the Boston Celtics trade for a shooting big man at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

What should be the Boston Celtics’ biggest regret of the 2022 calendar year?

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum Judges if The Professor’s trick shots are NBA legal

‘That’s how injuries happen,’ says Boston’s Jaylen Brown, critical of play stoppage in Denver loss

Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long Accolades Races with Ethan Fuller

List

Robert Parish credits team-first play with the Boston Celtics of his era having so many Hall of Famers

List

Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022

List

Remembering Boston Celtics alumni who left us in 2022

List

Robert Parish is how fellow iconic Celtics big man Bill Russell prepared him to play in Boston

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire