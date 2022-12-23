The Greatest Forgotten golf shot of 2022

Hideki Matsuyama’s 3-wood at the Sony Open. PGA Tour – Twitter

The 2022 PGA Tour season was, shall we say, eventful. From Scottie Scheffler’s hot start and Masters win, to Rory McIlroy’s blazing finish to win the FedEx Cup, and regaining the World No. 1 ranking, there was a lot going on.

Heck, you could write a short book on just the events that occurred at the WM Phoenix Open, just on one hole alone.

Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs went shirtless at the WM Phoenix Open. Getty Images



Oh, and Let’s not forget that hole-in-one…

But the real top shot of the year— at least in my opinion, came in January at the Sony Open when Hideki Matsuyama took a wild swipe with his 3-wood into the setting sun, in a playoff, and hit it inside of two feet .

The shot itself wasn’t overly difficult on paper, but a 3-wood off the deck is by no means easy, and as every golfer can attest, committing to a shot dead into the sun knowing full well you’re about to experience temporary blindness takes guts.

So, even given everything else that happened in 2022, this is the shot that I won’t soon forget.

More than $100 in value Give the gift of InsideGOLF for only $20! Click to gift