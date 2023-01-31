The Great Boot Soccer Tournament

Do you know what goes great together? Snow and soccer. Well, seriously, it’s true. Minnesota United is hosting a Boot Soccer tournament on Saturday, February 18, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Allianz Field Great Lawn. Now’s the chance to test your soccer skills in an environment you never thought possible. If the challenge and hilarity of it all aren’t enough to convince you, each team will receive ten tickets to the second game of the season, and the winning team will get the new 2023 MNUFC jerseys!

The 25-minute games will be played 5v5 with no keepers, and each player is required to wear boots – not that you would want to wear cleats in the snow anyways. The snow will be compressed a bit, but overall you will have to find really creative ways to get the ball from point a to point b. In other words, prepare to have a blast.

It is only $275 to register your team, with a maximum of ten people per roster, and a guaranteed minimum of two games played. If you don’t have a full team, you can also sign up as an individual and we’ll match you with other Solo players to create a free-agent team. Grab your coat, lace up your (winter) boots, and head over to the great lawn for a wacky, competitive, and wonderful time.

All players will need to sign a waiver once they arrive on the day of the tournament. Individuals under 18 can participate but will need to have a Guardian sign the waiver for them. Team Captains will also have the ability to send the waivers to their teammates to print, sign, and bring with them ahead of time.

To register a whole team or as an individual, click HERE.