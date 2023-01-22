Former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys — who became the second linebacker addition for the new Auburn football coaching staff via the transfer Portal — tweeted on January 21 that ‘the grass is way greener.’

Rebels fans certainly can’t like hearing that considering the recent rivalry between the two schools that have sprouted by Lane Kiffin’s coaching negotiations with AU that almost took him away from the ‘Sip and former Ole Miss head Coach Hugh Freeze returning to the SEC on the Plains.

Keys shared the tweet between Ole Miss’ 69-57 loss to Arkansas in basketball and ahead of Auburn’s Hardwood Showdown with South Carolina:

the grass way greener — KEYS (@iamAustinK_) January 21, 2023

Auburn football head Coach Hugh Freeze is changing the culture despite the naysayers

First-year Auburn football head Coach Hugh Freeze is working as hard as humanly possible to undo the damage the past two years of recruiting, or lack thereof, has done to AU’s ability to legitimately compete with its greatest rivals. This despite the abuse he has received at the hands of the local media.

While no one is saying the man’s record is clean by any stretch, AL.com has taken all the liberties in smearing him through cartoons with extreme implications and accusations in them — and that has prompted fans to spew wild libelous claims on social media.

Despite having to face such media scrutiny, Freeze has made the Plains some of the top transfer Portal recruits want to play and, when they get there, actually enjoy. Austin Keys included.

So while Freeze continues to be called a questionable hire by national media outlets that put more weight into off-field Headlines than they do recruiting and player development, he is also quietly doing the work that will give him the results to help him ignore the noise and embrace being in a place that is fully embracing him back.