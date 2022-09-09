The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots are leaning on a solid senior class

Goose Creek Memorial is coming off a season that saw them finish 15-19 overall and go 3-12 in district play for an eighth-place finish.

Alicia Nava enters her second season leading the Patriots and has a solid relationship with the Seniors as they enter the fall.

“I’ve known this group since they were freshmen, I’ve watched them grow,” Nava said. “I know them individually as far as what makes them perform better. How to get the best out of them. Having that experience with them and knowledge has helped me step into the role of head coach here.”

The Patriots will have to replace program legend Zoe Martinez at the setter position after she leaves as one of the best to ever wear a GCM uniform.

So, who’s next?

Christian Stringer will be looked to as one of the leaders. This will be her third full season on varsity after being moved up for the Playoffs at the end of her freshman season. Stringer led the team with 184 kills in 100 sets a year ago.

Ad

Riley Buchanan will be looked to replace Martinez in the setter role, while O’Nyia Barnes slides into the DS/ Libero slot for the Patriots. Watch Aracely Núñez on the outside to provide some offense. Shylah Houston in the middle will also be a “key player” according to Nava.

So, what are the expectations?

“The expectation is to play with no fear,” Nava said. “Our motto is ‘Play with heart, passion, no fear’. If we’re able to do that on and off the court, I think we’re going to be successful. They just have to believe and trust in the process.”

This story was originally published in the VYPE GCCISD Fall Magazine in August.