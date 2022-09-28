The Good Good Golf Injury Has Been Revealed

The injury was sustained by Luke Kwon, who has been showing up more than recently in the Good Good videos. It seemed that Kwon might have been an eventual substitute to Micah Morris (Tig) to break him in as it seems that Tig will have less time for Good Good and maybe move on from it to pursue his professional golf career and personal channel.

However, that may have all changed in a matter of moments.

The Good Good News Release

“Luke Kwon was involved in an accident

on Friday, September 23 that resulted in

significant trauma to his head.

Fortunately, he received a successful brain surgery

at University of Oklahoma Medical Center

and has made tremendous progress

over the last couple of days.

A gofundme will be created in the coming weeks

to help his family cover the medical bills.

All your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Prayers for the Kwon Family

Thankfully, Kwon got the successful brain surgery he needed, and it sounds like he is progressing upwards in his health. The shocking news initially came early this afternoon, but no details were made about who sustained the injury. Still, it is unknown how the injury occurred, however, it seems it would point towards a motor accident.

Prayers and thoughts for Kwon’s family through this difficult time. Once there is a GoFundMe page created for Luke Kwon, we will be sure to share it!

