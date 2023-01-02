The good and the bad from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks had an interesting 2022. While they had some successes, they were also plagued by some issues. In the 2021-2022 season, they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference and were defeated by the eventual conference champions, the Boston Celtics, in seven games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Here’s a quick look at the good and bad from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022.

Giannis continues to play like a Greek god

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the franchise’s driving force. He had an impressive 2021-2022 season, averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while notching his sixth straight All-Star appearance. On top of that, the Greek Freak was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, joining a who’s-who of NBA Legends and icons.

The 28-year-old continues to defy defenses geared towards stopping him night in and out as he racked up 43 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming just the third player in league history with back -to-back 40/20/5 games.

Brotherly love

While Giannis is a virtual shoo-in for every All-Star Game from here on, he shared the spotlight with his two brothers, Thanasis and Alex, in the All-Star Skills Challenge back in February. While they finished in third place, the experience was special and priceless for the Antetokounmpos.

All-Star games are now routine for Giannis Antetokounmpo – but the one in Cleveland on Feb. 19th proved special as Thanasis and Alex joined their brother in the skills challenge. Alex, a Dominican High School alumnus and then a member of the G League’s Toronto Raptors 905, had his first experience at the NBA level. The trio finished third in the three-team challenge.

Grayson strikes again

Grayson Allen has earned a reputation as one of the league’s most polarizing players. The former Duke Blue Devil has been a key piece in Milwaukee since being traded from Utah back in January, but he’s had his share of controversy. On January 21st, Allen once again stoked the fires as he knocked Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso down while the latter was going for a fastbreak layup.

Caruso broke his wrist and missed a huge chunk of the season, while Allen was ejected from that game and was suspended for a game. Grayson’s status as a dirty player around the league is one of the rare marks this Bucks team has on their resume,

After all, this Bucks Squad is quite possibly the team with the most likable stars in guys like Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez. Hopefully, Allen can overshadow that stigma with his basketball skills in the future.