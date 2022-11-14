The golf mistake Lee Trevino sees most often (plus 5 other quick Trevino takes!)

Lee Trevino at the 150th Open Championship in July. Getty images

When six-time major winner Lee Trevino hits golf balls, you can’t help but lean in and pay attention.

And when Trevino starts spinning a yarn, or sharing an opinion, well…you can’t help but lean in and pay attention.

There’s just something about Lee.

Lee Trevino says this was his ‘secret’ to accuracy off the tee

At the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s Lone Star Luncheon earlier this month, GOLF.com spoke to Trevino about the rise of LIV Golf and the future of the professional game. You can read that interview here. We also snuck in a few rapid-fire questions for the Texas great, from the most common mistake he sees among less skilled players to one golf rule he’d like to see changed.

Here are six (very!) quick takes from one of golf’s quickest wits.

Who is the greatest putter you ever saw?

Without a doubt, it was Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino at the Open in July. Getty images

And the greatest driver?

The man from Virginia, Sam Snead. I only saw Bobby Jones on video, and it was incredible, but I saw Snead in person.

What is one golf rule you would like to see changed?

The divot rule. If you hit your ball into a divot in the fairway, you should be able to lift and drop it outside.

What is the most common swing fault or game-management mistake you see among average golfers?

They never take enough club. They take a 9-iron for a Hero shot and don’t realize if you swing harder, the ball is going shorter, because you have more spin.

What is the best swing advice you have ever received?

Nothing. Not a thing. I was entirely self-taught. You know that!

What is your favorite course in Texas?

Champions Golf Club, in Houston, Jack Burke’s place. It’s the best, but I’m not sure I’m good enough to play there now. I’m an 8 handicap. You want to play me?