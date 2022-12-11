The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company.

For the longest time, NBA Legend Michael Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team’s arena. Now, Legend Bill Russell has the same distinction.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the Boston Celtics. Russell’s Celtics’ No. 6 jersey will Hang at Chase Center in San Francisco just like Jordan’s Chicago Bulls No. 23 does in Miami.

