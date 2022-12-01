The Golden Age of Volleyball Is Here

Texas students line up outside Gregory Gym, some with painted faces or chests, for the chance to snag a seat. Once there, they joined longtime fans and starry-eyed kids in screaming their heads off for the Longhorns.

“I would kind of compare it to a Duke basketball game, if I’m being honest,” said Logan Eggleston, a senior outside hitter for the Texas team that heads into Thursday’s NCAA volleyball tournament with the nation’s No. 1 ranking. “The crowds are right on top of you. It’s super loud. You can’t even think when you’re in a game.”

The remarkable thing about the excitement surrounding Texas volleyball is that it’s no longer remarkable. In September, nearly 17,000 fans crowded into a Wisconsin match against Florida. This season at Nebraska, only 35 people advanced from a 1,000-person waitlist for the privilege of buying season tickets and helping extend the Cornhuskers’ two-decade-long sellout streak.

And volleyball is Booming beyond college arenas. Participation is surging at youth clubs and high schools. Investors are pumping millions of dollars into emerging US professional women’s leagues. Rising TV ratings are driving expanded coverage, further increasing exposure and investment at all levels. In short, American volleyball is in a golden age.

“It’s super fun to watch and easy to watch,” said Dana Rettke, who helped lead Wisconsin to its first NCAA volleyball title last season and now plays professionally in Italy. “You don’t let the ball touch the floor—that’s the essence of the game.”

Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Nebraska to win the 2021 NCAA championship.

The Badgers’ Championship win over Nebraska last year drew 1.19 million viewers on ESPN2, more than double the title game’s audience from the year before the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, a Black Friday rematch with those teams drew 587,000 viewers on the Big Ten Network, a 54% jump over the previous most-watched volleyball match in the channel’s 15-year history.

Wisconsin’s 6-foot-8 Rettke grew up dreaming of playing in the WNBA but joined a friend at a volleyball club tryout and got hooked. She found volleyball easier on her knees and “absolutely fell in love with the sport, just the energy that you have on the court with your teammates,” she said.

The number of girls playing high school volleyball has jumped 8.4% since 2012, even as other sports lost athletes during the pandemic. Girls volleyball recently moved ahead of basketball and now Ranks No. 2 in participation behind track and field.

The expansion of prominent volleyball clubs from a handful nationwide to nearly every city with a major university nearby is meeting rising interest and fueling growth, longtime Nebraska volleyball Coach John Cook said.

The US Women’s team won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Berezowitz, who grew up playing club volleyball in small-town Wisconsin and helped Kentucky win the NCAA title in 2020, said the rise in youth participation has in turn made college matches more competitive and compelling.

“Serves are faster, hits are harder, digs are more explosive,” Berezowitz said.

About seven years ago, when Big Ten Network officials began closely examining national ratings, they were startled to see how well volleyball performed. Its audience was also different: more female, and the youngest of any sport they aired. In the pay-TV ecosystem, “the Younger the demographic, the more valuable that is,” said Michael Calderon, BTN’s SVP of programming and digital media.

Since then, BTN has more than doubled the number of volleyball matches it shows each season. Network executives believe so strongly in the potential of volleyball that they’ve worked with conference leaders to schedule matches so they follow, and receive promotion during, the network’s crown-jewel football games.

The strategy worked. This year, TV audiences for volleyball matches with football game lead-ins were more than twice the size of those for stand-alone matches, Calderon said.

Volleyball’s growth at lower levels has spurred a kind of gold rush of pro-league prospectors. Two years ago there was no Women’s indoor pro volleyball league in the US By 2024, there could be four of them.

Athletes Unlimited launched a volleyball league in February 2021 and pays Athletes an average of $20,000 over a five-week season held at one site, plus housing, travel, medical and child-care expenses. Next year, Athletes Unlimited will stage a Springtime exhibition tour at college campuses and push its competitive season to the fall. At least 10 of those 30 fall matches will be on an ESPN linear network, an ESPN spokesperson said.

Texas students cheer at a volleyball match between Texas and Iowa State.

The next league set to launch, the Pro Volleyball Federation, will be co-founded by sports consultants Dave Whinham and Stephen Evans and has aggressive plans. Organizers aim to start play in February 2024 with 8-10 teams, aiming for an average attendance of 7,500-8,000—higher than nearly all college teams—and pay players starting salaries of $60,000-$100,000.

The third venture, League One Volleyball, is set to start after the 2024 Paris Olympics. Organizers of the group that goes by LOVB (pronounced “love”) are building a European soccer-style structure, with a network of youth-oriented clubs—it now owns 30 of them across 18 states—that eventually will connect to area professional Clubs .

So far, LOVB has attracted $24 million in investment, said CEO Katlyn Gao, who has worked at Bain & Company and Sephora. She touts the fact that volleyball is one of the few sports in which the American version isn’t overshadowed by a men’s equivalent.

(The Volleyball League of America, which launched in 2019 with men’s teams and doesn’t pay salaries, plans to launch a Women’s league with a tournament in May 2023. At the NCAA Division-I level, there are about six times as many Women’s volleyball teams as men’s teams.)

Rettke, of Wisconsin’s title team, said a six-figure salary might Lure her back to the US—if the competition is as strong as what she gets playing in Europe. The US Women’s indoor team won its first-ever Olympic gold medal at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 and Rettke knows she’ll need top-shelf competition to follow in their footsteps.

Nebraska’s Cook said he’s concerned that the new pro Leagues will crowd a fall schedule already stacked with college sports along with the NFL, NHL and NBA. Anyway, with the NCAA rules change that allows Athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, Cook said, “I think the pro level now in college volleyball, with NIL, is college.”

