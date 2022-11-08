The GOAT Gains A Goalie: Alex Ovechkin Notches Goal No. 788 Against Edmonton Oilers, Has Scored on A New Goalie In Three Straight Games

John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

As if tying and surpassing Gordie Howe as the NHL’s all-time leader in Goals Scored with one franchise wasn’t impressive enough, Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin has been on an absolute tear in the team’s last handful of games. With Goal No. 788 on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, The Great Eight continued his torrid stretch by scoring on yet another new goaltender.

With just five seconds gone by on the Caps’ fourth power play opportunity of the night, Ovechkin potted his eighth goal of the 2022-23 regular season and 788th of his career on assists from Erik Gustafsson and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

An ELECTRIC power play for the Caps Tonight 🔥 Ovi with the goal to put Washington up 4-2#GR8 | #788 pic.twitter.com/OrcexoqnZM — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 8, 2022

The goal came against Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, who became the 163rd different goalie to allow an Ovechkin howitzer behind him. He is also the third straight netminder on which the Capitals’ Captain has scored on for the first time in the past three contests; it marks the seventh such instance in which this has occurred.

It marks the seventh instance in Ovechkin’s career in which he has scored against a new goaltender in three or more consecutive games and the first since Nov. 24-28, 2008 (Niklas Backstrom, Ondrej Pavelec & Jaroslav Halak). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 8, 2022

Ovechkin is now 12 goals shy of 800 for his career. The goal gave the Caps a 4-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

Here’s a screen shot of Ovechkin’s previous three-game stretch of first-time victims. As you can see, one of those was a five-game streak. #Caps pic.twitter.com/z8j564ysrp — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 8, 2022

Ovechkin’s night continued to be eventful, with a prime and impressive opportunity against two Oilers defenders, and a beauty of an assist on a goal by Kuznetsov.

Don’t look away you might .. MISS SOME MAGIC. Caps up 5-2 with just under 2 minutes to go in the 3rd. Door ➡️ Kuzy#CapsOilers | #GR8 pic.twitter.com/kRc6aE34EH — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 8, 2022

By Michael Fleetwood