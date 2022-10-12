The goal was for my grandfather, says USA U-17 midfielder Mia Bhuta

The 16-year-old scored a stunning long-ranger past India goalie Anjali Munda.

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is up and running on the eastern and western coasts of India. The tournament kicked off with Brazil’s triumph over Morocco and Chile’s win over New Zealand followed by the USA and Germany’s victories against India and Nigeria respectively. Out of all four matches on matchday one, the fixture between the USA and India was undoubtedly the most anticipated one. Natalia Astrain’s side outplayed India and handed them their heaviest defeat on their World Cup debut. USA midfielder Mia Bhuta was among the goals after producing a Strike straight from the Heavens in the second half.

She spoke exclusively to Khel Now and shared her thoughts on her World Cup debut.

It’s captain USA

Mia Bhuta is the first-ever USA Women’s team player who is of Indian origin. Her father was born in Gujarat. The 16-year-old now belongs to an elite group of players who have led the USA at a World Cup. She has been a regular in the U-17 setup and it won’t be wrong to say that she is a star in the making of the USWNT. When asked about her feelings on leading her national team at a World Cup, she said that it was an incredible feeling as she had never experienced this ever before.

“I feel incredible as the crowd was amazing. It was something that we have never experienced before. I think the team played incredibly. I’m super proud of us and I’m really excited and looking forward.”

Thoughts is her goal

As mentioned earlier, Mia Bhuta scored an Absolute screamer with her left foot and added more Misery on the host nation. She came on at half-time and settled very well into the game and eventually found the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

While sharing her thoughts on the goal that she scored, Mia said that her goal was dedicated to her grandfather who is at the hospital going through a bypass surgery.

“I think the team did a really good job on getting the ball into the final third and I think it was Onyeka who played a great ball back so I just had to finish the job.

“That goal is really special to me. My grandfather is at the hospital going through a bypass surgery, so he couldn’t be here tonight, so that was for him,” she expressed.

Atmosphere in the stadium

A lot of fans belonging to all age groups turned up to watch their national team play at a World Cup. Over 8,000 people were in attendance for the game between India and the USA. Sharing her thoughts on the atmosphere at the stadium, the Skipper expressed her gratitude to the fans that showed up to the stadium.

“I am super grateful to everyone who showed up. I hope the young girls are watching and they’re just seeing what teams on the pitch can inspire them to go after their dreams and believe in themselves,” Mia signed off.

