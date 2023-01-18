The goal: to help people – School News Network

Kent ISD — Emma Chrystan, who lives in Walker and is a senior at West Catholic High School, attends Kent Career Tech Center’s medical assistant program.

What is your dream?

“I just know that I want to help people. I do want to go into nursing, and then if I like it I’ll decide on getting a Master’s and doing the extra two years to be a nurse practitioner. As of right now, that’s the goal.”

Why is that your dream?

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do until about eighth grade. My Grandma passed away and it was really hard on me and my family. I was really close with her. I just wish that she got the help that she needed in a timely manner.

“I feel like there’s too much pain in the world or troubles in the world that we experience, that everyone experiences. Making sure that the patient has the care they really need no matter what, along with seeing families get some relief, has been my focus.”

How are school and your teachers helping you achieve your dream?

“I’m doing the medical assistant program right now. So the majority of our study is learning how to record vitals. Like, when you first go into a doctor’s office and you meet with that first person, that’s what we’re learning right now.

“What I am learning is a good exposure to the basic skills that any nurse should know, and it’s a good first job to start your basic career, (to) get your foot in the door.

“Tech Center teachers have had experience in the offices so they teach us what to expect. They help us with hands-on learning so we know how to physically do things, and they give us the time to practice and go through the steps so we know what to do under certain circumstances.”