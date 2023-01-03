The Goal of the Izmir Women’s Handball Team is the Quarter Finals

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club Women’s Handball Team will face the Israeli team Maccabi Toprakm Ramat Gan in the last 16 Qualifying round of the EHF European Women’s Handball Cup. The Izmir team will look for the advantageous score for the tour in the first match at their home.

İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club Women’s Handball Team continues its summit race in the Women’s Handball Super League. İzmir team completed all their preparations before the first match of the last 16 Qualifying round of the EHF European Women’s Handball Cup. The Izmir representative, who will play his 47th match on the European stage, will face Maccabi Land Ramat Gan from Israel.

The team that passed the round will be determined in the second leg of the match, which will be played on Saturday, January 7 at 16:30 at Celal Atik Sports Hall, to be held in Israel on January 14. Matches to be managed by the North Macedonian referees Metodija Ilievski-Mihajlo Ilievski YoutubeIt will be broadcast live from (izmirbbsk). In the cup, where 16 teams will compete, the team that has won the tour will write its name in the quarter-finals.

“We want to stay in the last 8 in Europe”

Coach Senar Dayat, who stated that they prepared very well as a team, said, “We have analyzed the Israeli team well and our team is very motivated. Our first official match after Halftime will be with Maccabi Land from Israel. We played two friendly matches with Konyaaltı Municipality in İzmir. It has been a good preparation period for us. The majority of the players of the Israeli team consist of athletes of Russian and Serbian origin. We want to go to the rematch with an advantageous score by winning the match in Izmir. Our goal is the quarterfinals. We are waiting for all handball fans from Izmir to meet on Saturday,” he said.

Stating that they are in a very good condition as a team, athlete Büşra Işıkhan said, “We had a good preparation period. It will be a tough match. We want to get an advantageous score in our first match in İzmir and to advance to the next round by preserving this advantage in the second leg,” he said.

Portugal eliminated his opponent

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club Handball Women’s Team beat Portugal’s ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul in the third round of the cup this year with 30-25 and 29-27 results and made its name in the last 16.

13 years in European cups

Competing for the 13th time in Europe, the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club Handball Women’s Team played in the European Handball Federation Cup (EHF Cup) for the first time in the 1999-2000 season. The girls from İzmir had competed in the European Handball Federation Cup four times, the Challenge Cup four times, the European Cup Winners Cup twice, and the European Handball Federation European Cup (EHF European Cup). In the 2008-2009 season, the handball players reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.