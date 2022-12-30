The goal is to give back News, Sports, Jobs

By RANDY CROUCH

Journal Staff Writer

MARQUETTE — An Ishpeming ice rink will end 2022 in style as it hosts the 3 vs. 3 Fire + Ice Hockey Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The tournament, a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department, will feature more than 30 players competing on the outdoor rink.

The origin of the event goes back to the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

“In November of 2020, our way of life and the world as we knew it stopped. Youth sports took a hit and my son’s travel hockey team was no exception,” said Organizer Adam Beerling.

“When our 11-year-old boy found out that the travel hockey team that he worked so hard to be a part of was suspended indefinitely, he was utterly crushed.”

After the COVID Pandemic shut down sports everywhere, Beerling decided to get to work on an outdoor alternative to indoor hockey, the 410 Rink.

“In a matter of only a few weeks’ time, the entire yard was leveled, a telephone pole and light bank were installed and the heated garage was turned into a warming Shelter and Locker room,” Beerling said. “The 410 Rink was nothing short of a complete overhaul of one small residential home in Ishpeming Township.”

Beerling was committed to getting the rink into skating condition but ran into a major problem: getting enough water to fill the rink was next to impossible.

“The Ishpeming Fire Department heard about our predicament and came to the rescue. They volunteered to flood the rink and make our Dreams of having an outdoor rink a reality,” Beerling said. “(It was) an act of generosity that they would continue delivering over subsequent winters. My son and his team were able to continue playing the game they loved.”

Access to the rink allowed Beerling’s son and the rest of his team to stay fresh and sharp for when normalcy eventually returned, and once it did, building the rink was a confirmed success as the team went on to become 12-u AA state champions.

The tournament is organized as a way to give back to the fire department.

“We are now on our third season and it is time for the 410 Rink to give back,” Beerling said.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to the Ishpeming Township Fire Department.

There will also be a bonfire, music, coffee, food, Raffles and more.

Registration for the tournament begins at 11 am with the first Puck drop taking place around noon. Entry fee is $41 per team.

Donations to the event can be made by contacting Beerling at [email protected] or by calling him at 906-362-0128

Randy Crouch can be reached at 906-228-2500, ext. 242. His email address is [email protected]