“The goal is to get back onstage” – KSHE 95

Due to a variety of health issues, not to mention a worldwide pandemic, Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t played a full show since New Year’s Eve 2018. The Prince of Darkness is currently scheduled to launch his long-delayed European tour in 2023, and he tells Once again! he’s “going to put 110 per cent into getting myself out there.”

“Time is my most valuable asset now,” Ozzy says. “I’m 73. I don’t think that I’ll be here in another 25 years. I’ve got a goal: the goal is to get back onstage.”

“I had my last surgery in June, I can’t have any more,” he adds, referring to the recent operation that his wife, Sharon, said would “determine the rest of his life.” “So whatever I make of it is entirely up to me now.”

Ozzy’s live comeback began in August with a surprise two-song performance alongside Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi at the UK’s Commonwealth Games, and continues Thursday with a Halftime performance during the NFL’s season opening game. The next step, of course, would be to play a complete live set.

“Even if I manage one show, then fall over, [I’ll have done it],” Ozzy says. “But I know that I’m going to carry on. I know I can beat it. I know that I can get back on stage. It’s just that I’ve got to get off my butt and go for it.”

Ozzy will release his new Solo album, Patient Number 9is Friday.

