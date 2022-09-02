Freddie Couples is known for his smooth swing and smooth talking.

A man with some serious accolades in the game, including the 1992 Masters, he’s been there and done it. He’s also been vocal on LIV, particularly with regards to Greg Norman.

He’s been known to say that Greg Norman was unpopular, widely disliked even.

Couples has spoken out again today, and it is clear that he resents those who have taken the easier route to professional success in golf by joining LIV.

To all my friends who I missed birthdays & weddings …… so sorry, I was busy earning a living on the @pgatour and in my line of work the goal is to EARN your way to work weekends. And by weekends I mean 72 holes. Sorry not sorry. — fredcouplesgolf (@fredcouplesgolf) September 1, 2022

In a tweet, he cited the weddings and birthdays he’d missed to compete in the professional game, the weekends sacrificed for the wins.

You’ve got to put some work in. Over four days.

It’s a take that is starting to trend among the older generation in golf specifically, a similar message was seen yesterday coming from Gary Player. To gain the respect of the previous generation, the concept of a golf tournament must take four rounds over four days. Couples went on to say that it is a privilege to be able to work weekends.

We are now in no doubt, Boom Boom is notoriously against the whole concept of LIV, as well as its figurehead!

