‘The goal is to be ready by Singapore’ – Albon provides an update to fans on recovery from appendicitis complications

Alex Albon has addressed his fans on social media following his release from hospital after contracting appendicitis, with the Thai driver saying his goal is now on getting fully fit for the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

Ahead of final practice for last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, it was announced that Albon had been diagnosed with appendicitis – with the Williams driver then suffering “unexpected post-operative anesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure” according to a statement from his team, with Albon transferred to Intensive care and put on mechanical ventilation.

READ MORE: Albon set to return home following appendicitis surgery

However, having been discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Albon addressed his fans on Friday night, telling them that he was working to get fit for the Singapore Grand Prix – with Dutch driver Nyck de Vries having stood in for Albon at Monza.

“I feel pretty good, I feel okay,” said Albon, in a video posted on his social media accounts. “Obviously on Saturday I had a slight issue and the Doctors did an amazing job, and I’m very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday.