The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Returns to Morocco for a Series of “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in March

Antonio Soave with Coaches in Safi, Morocco Antonio Soave with Soccer Camper in Safi, Morocco Antonio Soave in Marrakech, Morocco

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Returns to Morocco for a Series of “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in the Cities of Marrakech and Safi

The people in Morocco are exceptional, wonderful, and kind, and they have a great love for the game of soccer. The performance of both the Moroccan World Cup team in Qatar was truly inspirational.” — Antonio J. Soave

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization based in the United States, will return to the cities of Marrakech and Safi in the country of Morocco in March 2023 to conduct two separate “All Girls Soccer Clinics.” These soccer clinics are being offered free of charge for select female soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15.

This past summer, the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer operated two successful weeks of soccer Camps in Marrakech and Safi (in July 2022), and this will mark a return visit to focus specifically on the continued development of female youth players in the country of Morocco.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will be operating these “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in conjunction with the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco. Following are the specific times/dates for the soccer Clinics in Morocco in March:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Marrakech: From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Safi: From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is also the coproducer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, a program for kids, families, young adults and coaches in the US and abroad, and the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally, as well as on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot” in metro Kansas City, and on the entire LATV network platform in over 40 cities in the US (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv). “The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).

Among the coaches from the United States that will be participating in the “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in Morocco this March are the following: Daouda Kante, Matthias Pietsch, Mourad Khalil, Bashir Khalil, Kolbe Rice, and Antonio Soave.

Originally from Mali, Daouda Kante played in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States with the New England Revolution. He was also an NCAA Division 1 All-American at FIU, and he later went on to Coach with the youth academy of the Kansas City Wizards in MLS (now Sporting Kansas City). Daouda Kante is currently the Executive Director of the Kansas Rush soccer organization, one of the largest youth soccer clubs in the US and around the world.

Local Moroccan partners of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer include—but are not limited to—Achraf Dandoun in Safi, Mustapha Bouygzouane in Marrakech, and Abdellah Elaayari in Marrakech.

The Global Foundation’s Executive Director and Founder, Antonio Soave, says this about the soccer mission in Morocco: “The people in Morocco are exceptional, wonderful, and kind, and they have a great love for the game of soccer. The performance of both the Moroccan Men’s World Cup team in Qatar and the Women’s national team this past year is a testament to the very high level of soccer that is being taught—and played—all throughout Morocco. Morocco is likely to be a top-level soccer powerhouse for many years to come.”

Members of the international press are invited to attend the Global Foundation soccer camp on Saturday, March 11th in Marrakech, and on Sunday, March 12th in Safi (Asfi). The Global Foundation soccer camp has its roots in US-based sports Diplomacy programs.

Morocco Mission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eqgdp1ruk4A

Video Promo for the Global Foundation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHXNBa5N6A

