The Glendale Alteria | Q&A with Laurie Shapiro – NoHo Arts District

This month’s LA Art blog is a Q&A with Laurie Shapiro on her art installation “The Glendale Alteria” at the Glendale Galleria.

Laurie Shapiro is an Angeleno installation artist and painter, currently working in Los Angeles. Originally hailing from Long Island, NY, Shapiro has a geographically diverse list of accomplishments. From her studies internationally at Bilkent University in Ankara, Turkey, to her artist Residency at the Kala Art Institute in Berkeley, to her numerous Grants (including Artist’s Fellowship Grant), Shapiro’s works are found in both public and private collections.

In her own words, “The Glendale Alteria is an alternative universe created by local artist, Laurie Shapiro, inside of the Glendale Galleria. Inspired by the natural world, Shapiro creates all-encompassing psychedelic environments by painting, screen printing, and collage. In “The Glendale Alteria,” Shapiro’s painted canvases line the Exterior while handmade lights illuminate colorful glows through Shapiro’s silk-screened drawings.” NoHo Arts District had the privilege of a Q & A with Shapiro, details of which are found below.

Q: Where and when did you do this work?

A: Most of the work in “The Glendale Alteria” was made between 2020 – more recently. All of the work was made at my studio in Northeast LA, so it’s really special to me to have the work displayed for a public art project with the city of Glendale. As a Resident of Northeast LA, I’ve really loved living and working here, and it feels good to give back to my community.

Q: Can you describe what is going on in the work?

A: “The Glendale Alteria” is an alternative universe at the Glendale Galleria. Mixed media painted panels line the walls, floor, and ceiling, giving the feeling of being surrounded by a psychedelic Moroccan quilt. Within the all-encompassing space, I have placed sculptures, a painted chair, and a hanging painting.

To build up my pieces, I start with collaging drawings referenced from plant life I’ve encountered through my travels and visits to trails and gardens. These drawings become multi-layered screen-printable Stencils which are sewn or pasted as repetitive designs and a base layer. Intuitively, I build up the surfaces of each piece with layers of colors of water-based paints. While my travels and visits to natural places inform my drawings, the spaces I create with them are otherworldly. These transformative and handmade installation spaces become more like stepping into my mind – Reminiscent of quilts, repetitive Moroccan tiles or a psychedelic womb, my installations cover floor to ceiling and envelop the viewer. I make the lighting for each space with the same patterned drawings, creating colorful glows Illuminating from silkscreened images.

Q: What inspired you to make it?

A: Many of the installation elements were made from an ongoing project involving different color-themed rooms. Elements for The Glendale Alteria came together because I wanted the display to visually take people into a totally different universe. I remember going to the mall was the coolest thing to do as a pre-teen, and I wanted to create this psychedelic living room feel that might resonate with (or even inspire) young people.

In a general sense, my work is both informed and an expression of my spirituality. I am inspired by the natural world – plant life, animals, and human emotions. Themes often include interconnectivity and the representation of feelings with colors. I am a painter using a layer-building approach such as over/underpainting, and mixed media including sewing, screenprinting, and sculpture. My work spans from encompassing installations to individual paintings.

Q: Has working with any particular medium changed your craft / directionality of your work at large?

In 2021, I began working with vinyl to create outdoor installations. Before this, I was mainly working on Muslim. While working on vinyl has expanded my work into the outdoor arena, it has also created a new Aesthetic of double-sided work that light illuminates throughout, creating colorful glows through my screen printed repetitive drawings.

Q: How is this exhibition part of the evolution of your work?

A: I am very interested in public art projects and sharing my work with my community. Since the pandemic, my shows in LA have been smaller and mostly for a private audience. Now that my work is at the Glendale Galleria for the month of August, literally anyone who visits the mall can experience The Glendale Alteria.

Q: What’s coming up next for you?

A: I’m very excited about being a visiting artist at the American Academy in Rome this December. In addition, I am busy in the studio with projects and commissions, but it’s best to stay updated through my newsletter (website signup) or social media (@LaurieShapiroArt).

Artist:

Laurie Shapiro

Exhibition:

“The Glendale Alteria”

When:

On view through October 28, 2022

Location:

The Glendale Galleria (inside the mall)

Unit 3229 is the 3rd floor next to Bloomingdales

100 W. Broadway

Glendale, CA 91210