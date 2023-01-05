The Giving Plate reaches $3.5 million fundraising goal in 15 months, details revised expansion plans

New building will serve as distribution warehouse; services will be in leased retail space

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Giving Plate food pantry is marking the new year by announcing success in its $3.5 million fundraising goal for its new facility, while also detailing revised plans for the building to serve as a Warehouse due to the growing need for its services .

Here’s Thursday’s full announcement from Executive Director Ranae Staley:

In August 2021, The Giving Plate purchased an 11,100 SF building located at 1212 NE 1St Street, Bend. In October 2021, The Giving Plate launched a capital campaign to raise $3.5 million to pay for building renovations, loan reduction, and outfitting the facility.

One of the first Backers of the project was the Deschutes County Commissioners, who awarded The Giving Plate $500,000 in American Relief Plan Act Funds. Other Legacy Sponsors include Hayden Homes, Anjulicia Foundation, Pahlisch Homes, Jane Lang Family Charitable Foundation, and Joseph M. Schenck Foundation.

In October 2022, thanks to “angel donors” in the local community, The Giving Plate was given funding to pay off the loan on their building! And thanks to our generous Central Oregon community members, just 15 months after launching their capital campaign, and in the last few days of 2022, The Giving Plate brought in the final funds to reach their campaign goal!

“The Giving Plate has an outstanding history of serving those in need in Central Oregon. They are continually making a positive difference with today’s economic challenges, and I so appreciate their program’s vision and commitment to our community.” Statement from Patti Adair, Deschutes County Commissioner

“My parents, our founders, Bob and Virginia Watson, instilled a spirit of generosity, encouraging us to give more than we get, to lead by example, and to Empower every team member to be the next generation of givers. In 2020, our team members did just that by starting to Volunteer at The Giving Plate, putting together food bags for kids in our community. We saw firsthand that many in our own community are facing hunger and food insecurity every day and what a Vital resource The Giving Plate is to ensuring our community has access to food and nutrition. We are honored to support the campaign goals for their new building as well as Sponsor the Kids Korner to ensure they can continue to put a special focus on food insecurity among our youth.” Statement from Hayden Watson, Chairman of Hayden Homes

What is next for The Giving Plate:

The initial plan was to renovate the 1St Street building to become the future home of The Giving Plate, where they could bring their services and food warehousing under one roof while offering a Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store for their guests to shop with dignity. Due to the growth in demand for food-relief services in 2022,

The Giving Plate made some strategic adjustments in fall 2021 and will use the 1St Street location as a central distribution warehouse. Their Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store, where their guests can access services, will be in another leased retail space they are looking to secure. Renovations on the 1st Street location are hopeful to start by spring 2023. The Giving Plate has partnered with Fortress Construction, which will be overseeing the construction.

“The Fortress team is incredibly honored to help bring The Giving Plate’s vision to life. We are looking forward to getting boots on the ground this spring after partnering with The Giving Plate team through design and preconstruction. We can’t wait to build the dream that so many have contributed to. Strengthening and supporting our Central Oregon community, home, and neighbors have never been more important. The Giving Plate is paramount to the families and children of Central Oregon, and we are thrilled to be able to build the community a beautiful, functioning space that inspires pride. We love what we do, we love our community, and we love that we can combine those while working with such a great organization.” Statement from Brendon Warren and Vance Kotal, owners of Fortress Construction

2023 will be an exciting year as The Giving Plate takes the funding raised to begin the process of bringing the vision of a Community Store and Central Distribution Warehouse to Central Oregon.

“My parents started The Giving Plate in 2010 in faith and a vision to come alongside struggling families in our community with not only food assistance but compassion and care. The growth over the years in our reach with our food-relief services is beyond anything we would have imagined in our early days. I am so humbled by the generous support of our community around the current vision to reimagine food relief and create a Community Store for our guests to shop with dignity. We believe what we are creating today will be a Legacy serving struggling families in Central Oregon long after our lifetimes. Thank you to all those who gave $1 to hundreds of thousands of dollars. You ARE The Giving Plate!” Statement from Ranae Staley, Executive Director of The Giving Plate

The Giving Plate is a 501(c)3 food pantry that has helped Central Oregon families and children struggling with food insecurity since 2010. Its mission is “feeding the hungry today with compassion and hospitality.” To learn more about The Giving Plate and the work it is doing to serve food-insecure families in Central Oregon, go to www.thegivingplate.org