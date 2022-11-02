‘The Girl Who Drew Memories’ at Southern Vermont Arts Center | Arts And Culture

MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center’s presents Gail Winbury’s “The Girl Who Drew Memories” exhibition in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum.

The exhibition will be on view from Dec. 3 through Feb. 25. The public is invited to the opening reception on Dec. 3 from 2 to 4 pm, which will include live poetry readings.

“The Girl Who Drew Memories” situates Gail Winbury’s art at the intersection of Vulnerability and creativity. Her large-scale abstract paintings and prolific collage work transform memories, which are often inexpressible, into resonant narratives in visual form, expanding how viewers make sense of their emotions and lived experiences. This extensive Solo exhibition of Winbury’s work will fill both galleries of SVAC’s Wilson Museum.

One gallery will feature Winbury’s “The Other Side” series that captures childhood Moments of fear, helplessness, bliss and anger. In Collaboration with poet, editor and teacher James Crews, SVAC has invited several local Writers to develop original Poetry in response to paintings from this series. These painting-poem pairings will engage visitors in the process of reflecting on their own experience recalling and making sense of their past.

Along with Crews, participating Poets are Berta Winiker, Charlie Rossiter, David Crews, Michelle Wiegers, Rachel Michaud and Robbi Hartt. Many of the Poets will read their Poems at the opening reception and join Winbury for an in-person conversation.

The second gallery will feature Winbury’s extensive Collage work, a newer medium for the artist. Similar to her paintings, these Collages bring together disparate, often discarded elements to create new compositions. The installation will include an interactive makers’ space where visitors can engage directly in the playful process of collage.

Winbury is an abstract artist, based in New Jersey. She is interested in representing the geography of the emotional and psychological world and issues of the human condition, including gender, mortality and childhood. She merges her background in Psychology with her art.

Before becoming a full-time artist, Winbury was a licensed clinical psychologist with a large practice. She has a BS in Psychology and a doctorate in Psychology from the Massachusetts School of Visual Arts. She also studied for 15 years with Chinese American artist Dorothy Yung, at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan and elsewhere.

She has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions as well as residencies both in the United States and internationally.