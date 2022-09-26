The Giants could look to trade WR Kenny Golladay if the situation doesn’t improve

The situation surrounding Giants receiver Kenny Golladay could come to a head soon.

The highly paid pass catcher is expected to be active for tonight’s game against the Cowboys, hoping for more productivity than he has provided during the first two weeks and another chance to show New York’s new coaching staff that he can get it done.

If it doesn’t happen against Dallas, and if the storyline regarding his playing time continues loudly, there are options.

Among them: The Giants could trade Golladay to an interested party, and probably the only way it would work is if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick. That is a possibility.

Through today’s game, sources say Golladay has been great inside the building. He does all the right things and has been a positive influence in the locker room. When he’s spoken, he’s been honest but not bombastic.

Golladay played just two snaps last week, while fourth-year receiver David Sills played 67. In the view of the coaches and those making decisions, Sills is more deserving of playing time, as he gains more separation in his routes than Golladay.

“I should be playing regardless, that’s a fact,” Golladay told reporters flatly this week.

Coach Brian Daboll responded, “I have a great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s (un)happy that he didn’t play — shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro. And we’ll see how it goes this week .”

As of now, the situation is tenable. If Golladay becomes disgruntled or his relationship with New York becomes more of a problem, the Giants may take action. A release would be a last resort.