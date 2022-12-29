The Ghost tree at Old Macdonald is in danger of falling. Here’s what we know Courses

The tree has become a celebrated logo of sorts for visitors to the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, with its five top-ranked 18-hole courses. It not only serves as a target on the third hole “Sahara,” a short par 4 that rewards drives that get close to the stately cedar, but in many ways it symbolizes the Mystique of the entire course. A golfer tees off to an elevated, blind fairway on the third hole—and a severely uphill walk over the sand ridge reveals one of the more awe-inspiring vistas at the resort.