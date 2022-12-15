The Genius golf towel you never knew you needed (and it’s on sale)

Ghost Golf’s Signature Magnetic Golf Towel. Courtesy

Ahh — another “why didn’t I think of that” golf product that makes total sense and will make cleaning your clubs easier than ever. Seriously, you don’t even have to bend down to grab your towel anymore. These waffle-knit towels are magnetic — genius! Throw it on the ground next to your ball, hit your shot, pick up the towel with your clubhead, clean it off, put the club back in your bag and repeat. Absolutely genius. And so so simple!

For a limited time, Ghost Golf is running a 20-35% off sale on their entire assortment of magnetic towels. Snag one as a gift or get one for yourself. They even offer Bundles so you can do both! Use the button below to explore all the options on their site.

Ghost Golf Signature Magnetic Golf Towel $34+ These super absorbent, Waffle golf towels have a feature that sets them apart — a magnet. Attach it to your Clubs or your cart and don't worry about losing a towel again.