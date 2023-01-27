‘The Game Was Called One Way, Then Changed!’

The University of Connecticut Women’s head basketball Coach Geno Auriemma had a fiery sideline interview before heading towards the locker room at halftime.

The Huskies were in Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Thursday night, and UConn was in foul trouble. UConn’s Lou Lopez Senechal had three fouls throughout the first half of the game. In college basketball, if a player receives five fouls, then that player fouls out and cannot continue in the game. Before Auriemma headed to the locker room, he was interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

“Well, Coach Auriemma, you told me before the game you couldn’t put them on the free throw line or allow second-chance points. How do you address that with your team in the half in the locker room?”

The UConn Coach seemed puzzled at the question since he didn’t think his team did anything wrong, so his frustration with the officiating grew as he began the interview.

“How do I address it? How do I address it? You don’t address it!” Auriemma shouted.

Rowe had a smile on her face when she asked the question, and once she realized how fired up the head Coach was, that smile disappeared.

“This is what you get when you come down here!” Auriemma continued. “The game was called one way and then changed! Nope, nothing else changed! We didn’t change! Nothing else changed!”

They walked away from Rowe and went towards the locker room. ESPN play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco acknowledged that Auriemma was annoyed at the end of the first half even though his team led by four points.

“Geno Auriemma is obviously fired up about the officiating in that second quarter,” Ruocco added.

UConn beat Tennessee 84-67, and Lopez Senechal went the rest of the game without committing another foul. The Lady Vols led the two teams in personal fouls with 18 compared to UConn’s 17.

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson was the only player in the game to foul out.

Watch above via ESPN.

