‘The Game Show’ gets playful with creativity at The Art Base

A new show at The Art Base in Basalt encourages artists and audiences alike to get playful with the pieces on display.

“The Game Show” opens Friday with interactive pieces from more than a dozen different artists curated by Teresa Booth Brown.

Booth Brown likes to give artists the chance to look at their own work in different ways, and help them branch out to explore different creative areas — to “play,” if you will, with new ideas.

With this show, fun and games are the medium to do just that.

“It’s a very important kind of form of human interaction,” she said. “There’s so much enjoyment and humor involved, so I asked artists to create games and … with the pun intended, play with these new ideas in their work.”

And “games,” in this case, aren’t just the kind you might play on a board.

“Games might not seem like the straightforward kind of games that people normally encounter,” she said.

Some pieces are closer to familiar board games, while others are more unusual — like a robotic arm that creates a painting, or a phone that allows people to call someone outside the building.

“I think people can expect to just expect the unexpected. … Come prepared to enjoy and interact with some unusual (pieces),” she said.