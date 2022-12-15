The Galleri Classic Golf Tournament Seeks Volunteers, Pro-Am Players

The Galleri Classic, a new golf tournament that will feature 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals next year, put out a call Thursday for volunteers and Pro-Am participants.

The tournament will debut March 20-26 at the Mission Hills Country Club’s Dinah Shore Tournament Course in Rancho Mirage.

“We encourage all to get involved with The Galleri Classic from the ground up, be it as a Pro-Am golfer looking for the most personalized experience inside the ropes with golfing legends, a Volunteer or a spectator,” said The Galleri Classic tournament director Michelle DeLancy in a statement.

