The future of basketball is here … | News, Sports, Jobs

What started off as a dream right before Giant Days of 2021, is now a reality.

There is a brand new basketball court at the Blue Earth Area Elementary School. It is complete with six state-of-the-art basketball hoops that are adjustable for height.

And, there were enough funds to put up new lights not just for the basketball court, but the entire Playground area at the school.

“We raised right around $60,000 for the project,” says Brenda Smith, a physical education teacher at the school, and one of the organizers of the project. “We had 90 plus donors help us out.”

The new court is on the site of an old court that had crumbled away and was a safety hazard.

“We had the idea to redo it, make it bigger and better,” Smith says. “Our first fundraiser was at Giant Days in 2021, and was a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for kids.”

They had another tournament at this past summer’s Giant Days.

The group also received Grants from the Huisman Family Fund, SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Program), SMIF (Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund) and the Bartholomew Foundation.

“But we received many donations from service clubs, businesses, parents, grandparents and other people,” Smith says. “Lots of people gave what they could. I guess it does take a village to build a basketball court.”

The group who put the fund drive in place is now going to celebrate the completion of the basketball court with an event on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-6:30 pm, for sponsors, donors and the public. There will be some snacks and a chance to check out the new court.

The group includes Smith and fellow teacher Katie Alford, Building and Grounds supervisor Al Gieser, and Shannon Swanson who is the Community Ed director, and her husband, Colby, a teacher.

They raised enough money for the courts and baskets at first, then continued to raise money for four large lights that light up the whole area.

And, they also installed some surveillance cameras.

“We wanted to do what we could to make the courts a safe area,” Smith says. “And to help encourage positive, responsible behavior.”

The exact cost of the new court has not been tallied, as the work was just recently completed. However, Smith is pretty sure their funds will cover it all, and there might be some left over. Plus, there are still a few donations coming in.

“Our plan would be to use the extra money for a few more Improvements to the Playground area,” she says. “Maybe create an area for 9-Square and Gaga Ball. Those are two up and coming new games the kids are crazy about right now.”

After all, the whole idea is to enhance the Playground area to promote activity for families and kids.

And, have some fun doing it, Smith adds.