The full rundown on the Dawgs from SEC Media Day

Something I’ll be really interested in once Georgia has its scrimmage against Georgia College on Nov. 1 is what the starting lineup looks like. Obviously the Bulldogs could have different-looking lineups depending on matchups and plenty could change over the course of the year, but here’s my best guess at the lineup we’ll see once the season gets underway.

PG Terry Roberts — Saturday’s scrimmage was the most I’ve seen of Roberts, and he had excellent ball skills and did a good job orchestrating things.

SG Kario Oquendo — I still think Oquendo is Georgia’s best player, and while he’ll play more in a system than he did last year when the Bulldogs relied on him to just go make plays, I think he has a chance to shine under the new leadership.

SF Jabri Abdur-Rahim — Abdur-Rahim has looked the part of a Trusted shooter in the practices we’ve been able to watch, and I think he is in a good position to be a crucial part of this team.

PF Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe — The Oklahoma State transfer is, in my opinion, the player who determines if this Georgia team is simply better than last year’s trainwreck or an actual fun team to watch in Year 1 of the White era. Moncrieffe never lived up to the hype that followed him to Stillwater, but you can see his upside in practice and can bet he’ll get a chance to prove himself.

C Braelen Bridges — As I mentioned above, Bridges has outplayed Anselem and, to me, may have been the player who looked the best in last Saturday’s scrimmage. I think Bridges is up for the challenge and may be the player who benefits the most from White’s added emphasis on defense.

I think Georgia will have a pretty deep bench with Mardrez McBride, Justin Hill, Jusaun Holt, KyeRon Lindsay, Jaxon Etterand Frank Anselm all playing significant minutes. I also think Jailyn Ingram will play a good bit once he gets back from injury.