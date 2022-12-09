The Full Deitz – Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Local Ft. Bragg Resident Brian Nez, playing in the Stableford format, Aced hole number seven last Wednesday, the last day of November. Brian used his 9 iron to achieve the hole-in-one. Last year Brian did the same thing on hole seven, making this ace his second-lifetime hole-in-one. Congratulations Brian. Nice swing. Most of us would not consider using a nine-iron on the 135-yard three-par, but Brian has a Mighty swing, so the nine is obviously the right club for him.

On the same day, Brian Aced seven. He also had three birdies, holes three, six, and fifteen. Playing in Brian’s group Russel Roach birdied holes two and fifteen while Collin Fling also played in this foursome and birdied three, four, and twelve. That same day playing in my fivesome Scott Dietz birdied three, ten, and twelve. Butch Carlstedt birdied hole six, Jim Corsar birdied five, and Jim Ehlers birdied hole eighteen. I was the only player in the group to finish without a birdie, but I was Lucky and Drew Scott in the Stableford partners to win first-place partners. Doing the math, that is a total of fourteen birdies between these two groups. Strange how golf works. Scores across the board were elevated on Wednesday, but on Friday, the golf and Stableford scores were not so good. Could it have been the hour frost delay on Friday? Golfers did have to wait around an hour until Supervisor Terry Stratton determined the greens had thawed enough for play. On Wednesday, the first-place combined Stableford partners scored eighty-one points, with the second-place winners combining with seventy-four points. On Friday, the first-place partners had seventy-two points, with second place accumulating seventy-one points. Big difference. The phase of the moon? Low tide, high tide? A mystery.

Last month Butch Carstedt made it known that if he didn’t shoot in the eighties by the end of the month, he was done with golf. Kaput! No more. Butch’s next round, he shot an eighty-three followed by an eighty-nine. On January 1st, we can all sing happy birthday to Butch on his ninetieth birthday.

Checking in with Dave Jones at the Little River Pro-Shop last Sunday around noon, I was informed that only one Stableford player showed up that morning, Scott Deitz. When he leaves his house to play golf, Scott shared that sometimes his wife jokingly comments, “You’re off to play a game of golf, and I’m staying here working.” Scott says he replies, “I’m not going to play golf; I’m working on my personal health issues.” Of course, walking a full eighteen holes without hitching a golf cart ride is called doing a “Full Deitz,” named after Scott, who routinely walks the entire course round after round. Keep working on those health issues, Scott. You’re an inspiration.