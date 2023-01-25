The full 2022 PFWA All-NFC roster

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of Writers that cover the NFL and 32 Franchises across the country. Each year they vote on the best players in the league and each conference and announce their All-NFL, All-NFC and All-AFC teams.

The All-NFL team is here.

Below is the All-NFC team, but no Arizona Cardinals player made the cut.

Full 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster









View

45 photos



Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe to Apple podcasts or Spotify.