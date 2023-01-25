The full 2022 PFWA All-NFC roster
The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of Writers that cover the NFL and 32 Franchises across the country. Each year they vote on the best players in the league and each conference and announce their All-NFL, All-NFC and All-AFC teams.
The All-NFL team is here.
Below is the All-NFC team, but no Arizona Cardinals player made the cut.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe to Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
CJ Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Q Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
P Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers
KR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions
ST Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
.