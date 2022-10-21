The full 2022-2023 USC men’s basketball season schedule

USC doesn’t play football this weekend, so let’s take some time to look at USC’s upcoming basketball schedule. The season is just two and a half weeks away. With USC football commanding attention again — at a level not seen since 2017 — basketball will fade into the background this fall, whereas it was a main attraction for USC fans in recent years while the football program floundered.

The schedule still has too many cupcake games. There’s just no reason to play Alabama State, which will be a drag on computer ratings, when USC could play an opponent 100 spots better in the rankings and still have a relatively manageable opponent. Andy Enfield still plays it way too safely with several nonconference games. However, full credit to Enfield for beefing up the schedule with Auburn and also Vermont. Those are the kinds of tests USC needs more of in nonconference play. The schedule is a clear improvement from last season.

The Battle 4 Atlantis is a very exciting and important addition to this year’s non-conference schedule. If USC can beat BYU in Game 1 in The Bahamas, it might draw Tennessee in the semifinals, which would boost the strength of the schedule.

Here’s a look at the full USC hoops schedule for the coming season, which starts on Monday, Nov. 7: