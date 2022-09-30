The Friday Flyer | Women’s Golf holds annual Member Member tourney

Women’s Golf holds annual Member Member tourney

The Canyon Lake Women’s Golf Club held its annual Member Member Tournament with a theme this year of “Paradise Partners” where participants dressed the part. The three-day tournament ended last week.

The partners tournament format had the first two rounds consisting of a Partners Best Ball Eclectic. This form of play had the partners using their best ball score for each hole. The third day was a Scotch Doubles format. This format required the partners to take turns teeing off, playing one ball and hitting alternate shots.

The winners of the Member Member Tournament were: A flight: 1st Gross Mary Burns and Dena Kuhns; 1st Net Gerry Meeks and Marilyn Bridges; 2nd Net Career Furry and Nancy Zimmerman and B Flight: 1st Gross Kathy Homewood and Kathy Voss; 1st Net Linda Hudson and Marilyn Murphy; 2nd Net Donna Nunes and Maxine Whalen.

The paradise theme carried over into the luncheon where the Awards were handed out.

“We want to thank Paul and the clubhouse staff for a great lunch,” Babette Stubbs, the Member Member Tournament Chairperson, said. “And for the Delicious Paradise Punch cocktail.”

The club’s next tournament will be a Jack and Jill format open to members of all Canyon Lake Golf Clubs. The Canyon Lake Women’s Golf Club is inviting Golfers with a valid Handicap and membership in a sanctioned Canyon Lake Golf Club to participate in the Nov. 19 tournaments.

An entry fee of $40.00 each will include lunch, closest to the pin for both ladies and gentlemen, one Mulligan and one magic putt per person. Winners will receive awards. The green fee and cart rental are not included in the price.

“Grab a foursome and join in the Gobble til you Wobble Day,” Barbara Spraul, a committee member of the Jack and Jill Tournament, said.

Sign ups are in the Canyon Lake Golf Course Pro Shop or by contacting Mary Burns at 650-766-6765. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 15. Questions about the tournament can be directed to Barbara at 951-244-6540.