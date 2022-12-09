The Friday Flyer | Women’s Golf Club announces tourney results

Women’s Golf Club announces tourney results

Gobble til’ You Wobble was The Canyon Lake Women’s Golf Club’s theme of their Jack and Jill/Jill and Jill golf tournament last month.

Sixty-four players participated.

Winners in the Top Gross results were A-Flight, Diana Shapiro, Gregg Shapiro, KK Beecher and Jesse Beecher; B Flight, Linda Johnson, Eric Schrader, Ina Picard and Robert Picard.

Winners in the Top Net results were A-Flight, First Place, Babette Stubbs, Mary Leathley, Vernon Kelch and Greg Leathley, Second Place, Mary Burns, Dena Kuhns, Lauren Hambright and Ryan Hambrights, and Third Place, Jim Merritt, Jill Busser , Kathy and Terry Voss.

B-Flight, First Place, Emma Magill, Tom Fuhrman, Joanna Spiller, Philip Coughlin, Second Place, Tom Hirsch, Paula Hirsch, Denise Viotti and Rober Viotti and Third Place, Claudia Pinot, Mike Pinto, Robert and Shelley Stanovich.

“We wish to thank the Clubhouse staff and Pro Pat Kemball and his team for their help in making this a successful and fun event,” committee members Barbara Spraul, Mary Burns, Lou DeYoung and Merilyn Murphy said.