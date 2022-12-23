The Friday Flyer | Canyon Lake Women’s Golf holds Christmas Tournament

Canyon Lake Women’s Golf holds Christmas Tournament

The Canyon Lake Women’s Golf Club held a quick Christmas Golf Tournament of nine holes last week and then headed indoors for their annual Awards ceremony and the installation of its 2023 Board of Directors.

After nine holes of golf 57 members and friends gathered at the Canyon Lake Lodge for lunch, bringing toys for Project Touch Charity which helps homeless families, Awards and Installation of the new Board of Directors.

The new board was installed, with Linda Johnson chosen to lead the club again as president. The rest of the board includes Ura Furry, Treasurer, Barbara Spraul, Recording Secretary, Claudia Pinto, Corresponding Secretary/Historian, Norma Yarbrough, Tuesday Tournaments, Sheri Rawlins, Membership, Mary Burns, Rules, Kathy Homewood, Handicap and Ina Pickard, Tournaments .

“Thank you to Lodge Manager Laura for a great job with the meal and service,” Tournament Director Linda Kamashian said. “Our Golf Pro Pat Kemball, as always, had the course ready and provided scoring for the teams.”

A special Above & Beyond Award was given to Linda Johnson from the Canyon Lakes Women’s Golf Club Past Presidents for her work in the community throughout her life. Mary Burns received the 2022 Most improved Golfer Award.