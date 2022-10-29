The Frederick News-Post, Md., Joshua R. Smith column

October 29—There are few people in life whose guidance I take more seriously than a famous 64-year-old fitness guru to the stars whom I’ll never meet and who lives on the opposite coast.

I try to follow Tony Horton’s workout programs and plans for many reasons, but mostly because he says they can help make me “flexible, durable and less vulnerable” as I continue aging, which he says is for idiots.

Flexible, durable and less vulnerable? Lately I feel feeble, susceptible and more breakable, no matter how anti-idiot I think I am being.

It’s gotten to the point that, in the spring, I avoided a Memorial Day kickball game involving mostly elementary schoolers for fear of debilitating injury.

Perhaps, no matter how “in shape” you think you are, this is just a normal response to the idea of ​​participating in moderate-intensity Sporting activity once you’ve reached Waking Up With A Randomly Hurt Body Part years old.

Because that’s how old I am, according to the hip that bothered me all day last weekend due to the way I’d been twisted up in bed overnight.

Many pesky ailments started to pop up or get more pronounced after I turned 40. For instance, within months of that birthday, I got shingles and burst a blood vessel in my eyeball while amid one of Tony’s P90X3 regimens.

During a doctor’s visit that year for something or other (who can keep track of this stuff?), I asked my primary care physician why this particular ailment was happening, and he made a sobering comment:

“Forty years is a long time.”

My wife, while retaining all of her Abundant beauty, admits she has experienced similar regression, though I won’t detail her or mention her age because she’s still plotting Revenge on me for last month’s column.

What’s sad/scary is, even if I were to move to Southern California to live with Tony Horton and study at his no-doubt impeccably toned feet, I’m probably powerless to stop the descent.

I’m reminded of this during occasional conversations with my parents, who are thankfully still very active and generally in good health in their mid-70s. I’ll call my mother in the morning when I know she’s been dealing with something health-wise and I’ll simply ask, “So, how are you doing?”

And when I am finally able to get off the phone with her later that night, I’m a little shaken, because I’ve inherited many of her genetic traits, including cholesterol levels that are prohibited from being bred into lab rats because it would be considered animal cruelty.

So I’m trying to do whatever I can to increase my health and life span, whether my wife wants me around or not. I’m no longer foolishly ignorant about diet. Like, my midday snack includes a serving of raw vegetables to counter-balance the half a bag of Utz chips I also eat.

I get snacking tips, and others, from Men’s Health magazine. Yes, like this newspaper you might be reading, Magazines also Barely still exist. And Men’s Health is great for advice on quick workouts and fad supplements (should I be injecting peptides?), not to mention a category of uplifting success stories that MH unofficially touts (taunts?) as Dudes Who Have Life All Figured Out And Who Are Better And Smarter Than You, Loser.

It’s a great resource for anyone who is Hurting Yourself While Reaching For Something years old.

Which is also how old I am.

During my Monday morning grocery store jaunts, I generally relish helping the older folks reach items that are too high for them when they kindly beg my assistance. But a couple of weeks ago, in the Weis frozen aisle, I couldn’t even help myself.

In fact, I hurt myself.

Reaching, stretching, straining for a bag of what I hoped was frozen broccoli in the very back of the top shelf, a searing tightness consumed the left side of my neck. I initially powered past it, as I was on a mission for these greens and there was a young woman shopping nearby who might’ve laughed or fled if I had suddenly screamed in agony.

No bag of veggies was going to get the best of me! I reached further, persisted through the Burning Sensation of the Charley horse that was locking me up like Deion Sanders on a wide receiver.

Until it was too great.

And I gave up.

I pulled my arm out of the freezer, minus the broccoli, making sure to turn away from the young woman so she couldn’t see — what’s this? — Tears forming in my eyes.

Perhaps those tears were from the cold air of the freezer.

Yes, that’s definitely what it was. The cold air.

Not the pain. Definitely not the pain. Oh, the pain.

I ambled slowly around the corner with my cart — away from all other patrons — and massaged my neck next to the tubs of Turkey Hill, which I contemplated using as an emergency ice pack.

And I shook it off. I plopped a couple Turkey Hills in the cart. I finished my grocery shopping. Like Johnny Unitas getting up after a vicious sack to complete a game-winning drive.

Yes, you’re damn right I just compared myself getting a Charley horse while reaching for broccoli to the Greatest quarterback in history leading a Gallant comeback with the clock ticking in the face of a violent pass rush.

Men’s Health should feature me, even though my story is somewhat uninspiring since I now turn down old ladies who request my assistance with the top shelf.

What is happening to me? I used to be young and nimble. I don’t even get pimples anymore. Actually, a sore bump formed above my eyebrow recently and I was almost excited that the oils from my youth were stirring up a zit in a throwback to better days as I stared in the mirror. But, alas, it was just a bug bite.

In that mirror, I hardly recognize myself. I have the brain of a 13-year-old, but my face has white whiskers, a coffee-stained smile, raccoon eye circles, and I Swear my nose is getting bigger.

The grocery store injury wasn’t sore anymore by the time my November issue of Consumer Reports On Health arrived in the mail. I subscribe to that, too. And it included a blurb about synovial fluid, which lubricates our joints but naturally decreases and thickens as we age. It was suggested that simple stretching and gentle flexing can “reliquify” the fluid.

Now, I’ll start limbering up before my Monday trips to Weis.

I recalled Tony Horton talking about synovial fluid during one of his programs, but didn’t take it seriously. Then I recalled him saying, “Aging is for idiots.”

I have found this monthly Consumer Reports to be quite handy, even though it’s full of images of smiling gray-haired people seemingly decades my elders.

Then I look in the mirror again.

I’m not smiling, but I see myself in them.

Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His Real Life column appears once a month.