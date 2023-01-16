The four best fits for Stanford’s Tanner McKee in the NFL Draft

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has closed that chapter of his life and is now preparing for the NFL Draft.

The Cardinal signal caller has long been viewed as everything an NFL team would want in terms of intangibles, but his on the field production is what has derailed him from being a surefire lock to being a first rounder. Prior to the season, McKee was viewed as the best quarterback not named Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, but after a season that saw him put up middle of the road numbers thanks to poor play calling and an inferior Offensive line, other names like Anthony Richardson and Will Levis have surpassed him.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button