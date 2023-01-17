After more than a decade in its downtown Tampa location, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is moving to Ybor City.

The new location will be on the ground floor of the historic Kress Building at 1630 E Seventh Ave. The museum will close its downtown location on Jan. 19 and remain closed until the new space is ready in the spring.

The museum planned the move for several months, with the assistance of Darryl Shaw, who owns the building. The museum joins more galleries — including Tempus Projects — at the building, signifying the return of an engaging arts scene in Ybor City.

Deirdre Powell, the museum’s interim executive director, said during a phone call that the new space being entirely on the ground floor will provide easier access for guests. In the downtown space at the Rivergate Plaza’s Cube, people would get confused about where the museum was located, she said.

The new space will feature more than 3,000 square feet of exhibition space, including a dedicated area for the permanent collection and rotating exhibitions. There will be a gift shop and space for lectures and artist talks.

A news release stated that the space will “allow the museum to showcase a broader range and frequency of photographic art than ever before.”

“With more than 20 years of history as a cultural Jewel of Tampa Bay, this move will allow the museum to up its game when it comes to world-class photographic exhibitions, and in its role as a meeting point for photography lovers far and wide ,” Gregory Morgan, board vice co-chairperson, said in the release.

Powell said the museum will work closely with Shaw on brand awareness for Ybor City through photography and competitions, with a focus on drawing tourists to the historical area.

This summer, the museum is working with Tampa International Airport to present an international photography competition there. It will be held in a new wing on the ground floor of the airport.

For more information, visit fmopa.org.