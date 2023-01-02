THE FLASH Promo Art Features Batman, Supergirl, And A Bizarre-Looking Flash Variant

A new trailer for The Flash is expected to debut during the Super Bowl on February 12, and promo art for the Scarlet Speedster’s first Solo outing has been finding its way online more frequently over the past couple of weeks.

This latest image spotlights The Fastest Man Alive (Ezra Miller), Supergirl (Sasha Calle), Batman (Michael Keaton), and what appears to be a grinning Flash Variant (or whatever they’ll end up referring to the alternate universe characters as) in what is believed to be a repurposed Batman costume.

This somewhat bizarre-looking fella has come in for a bit of ridicule online, but it’s worth keeping in mind that this sort of promo art can be very misleading in terms of how the characters will be represented on screen.

I heard the movie is really good but I’m not the biggest fan of these costumes. The 2 I like most are the makeshift Flash suit and the Batman suit although I don’t like Keaton’s neck piece. It’s too bulky pic.twitter.com/CsfXr2D7He — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) January 2, 2023

We’ve heard that the movie went over very well in test screenings, and a recent trade report claimed that the Andy Muschietti-helmed superhero Adventure has “tested through the roof,” with one source praising the film as “Spider-Man: No Way Home good.”

Although no official synopsis has been released, The Flash will be (loosely) based on the Flashpoint comic book arc, and is rumored to serve as a “reset” of sorts for the DCU. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will return as their respective takes on Batman, and the movie will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

From what we understand, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot filmed cameos as Superman and Wonder Woman, but there are conflicting reports as to whether they will still appear (we’d say Cavill is out, anyway).

The Flash recently moved its release date up by one week, and is now set to race into theaters on June 16, 2023.