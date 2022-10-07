The Flames Snap Wildcats Home Win Streak

Next Game: at Towson 10/9/2022 | 1:00 PM October 09 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Towson

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – The Villanova Wildcats fell to the Flames of (No.16) Liberty University BIG EAST Matchup snapping their undefeated home win streak.

The Wildcats came out really strong in the first quarter holding the Flames to only three shots on goal in which sophomore goalkeeper #15 Emma Leppert saved. There was a shot taken on goal by senior forward #3 Maggie Mick is a Breakaway which was saved. The Wildcats had a couple Breakaway attempts but could not land any more shots on goal. Villanova had some strong possessions, a tough defensive line to get through, and really kept up with the fast pace of the game. A notable play from the first quarter was a wonderful defensive save from junior back #14 Sabine de Ruijter off a corner.

As the second quarter began the Flames came out very aggressive and showed their strength by scoring four goals in the quarter. The Wildcats did the best they could but let up on the Offensive end and were forced on the defensive for the majority of the quarter. Leppert was 3-7 on shots on goal and the Flames showed their dominance to head into the second half of play.

The Wildcats took the half to adjust their game and work through the challenges that Liberty was able to capitalize on in the second quarter. Villanova also used the time to regain some energy as well. As the third quarter began the Flames scored once more only a couple minutes into play. Senior goalkeeper #9 Claire Borman was tapped in for the sophomore to get a fresh start in the goal. The Wildcats calmed down the play and started to regain control of the field and find a way to keep up with Liberty’s pace.

As the fourth quarter got underway, the high energy and intensity of the first quarter Wildcats returned which caused the No.16 team some difficulty. The Wildcats came out almost as strong as the first quarter and had more control of the pace of the game. Although they did not score, they had some very strong possessions and good ball movement that they were on the Offensive more than previous quarters. The Wildcats held Liberty to only one shot on goal which Borman saved.

Head Coach Joanie Milhous commented on the loss and the effort provided by the team on the field.

“I think our first quarter was great. We started off the game really strong. We struggled in the second quarter. They got some really well executed goals on their penalty corners and they’re very strong,” said Milhous. “Then giving up that many goals in the second quarter really hurt us. I thought we did some really good things today, but we need to take care of the ball and not turn it over so much. We hurt ourselves on our own turnovers. “

Despite the score, the Wildcats continued to persevere against a strong team and kept their composure the entire 60 minutes. The score did not reflect the work put in, especially from the defensive backs and the tag team goalkeeping from Leppert and Borman who had a total of 11 saves combined on the day. Still a tough 5-0 loss which ended their home win streak.

The Wildcats hit the road again to face off against the Tigers of Townson University away on Sunday Oct. 9. Game time is set for 1 pm

Game Recap By Quarters

1St Quarter

– No goals were scored

– Shots on goal 1-3 (VU-LIB)

– Corners 0-1 (VU-LIB)

– LIB goalie #91 Azul Iritxity Irigoyen had one save

– VU goalie #15 Emma Leppert had three saves

2n.d Quarter

– LIB goal scored by #29 Emily Dykema (14:20) Assisted by #8 Jodie Conolly and #2 Reagan Underwood

– LIB goal scored by #5 Bethany Dykema (9:46) Assisted by #10 Daniella Rhodes and #9 Charlotte Vaanhold

– LIB goal scored by #9 Charlotte Vaanhold (7:30) Assisted by #7 Pima Iturraspe

– LIB goal scored by #9 Charlotte Vaanhold (0:34) unassisted

– Shots on goal 0-7 (VU-LIB)

– Corners 0-3 (VU-LIB)

– LIB goalie #91 Azul Iritxity Irigoyen had no saves

– VU goalie#15 Emma Leppert had three saves

– VU Green card issued to #6 Evelyn O’Neill (3:19)

3rd Quarter

– LIB goal scored by #10 Daniella Rhodes (11:04) Assisted by #4 Ellie Livingston

– Shots on goal 0-5 (VU-LIB)

– Corners 0-2 (VU-LIB)

– LIB goalie #91 Azul Iritxity Irigoyen had no saves

– VU goalie#15 Emma Leppert had one save

– VU goalie #9 Claire Borman had three saves

4th Quarter