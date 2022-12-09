The first NET rankings for college basketball released today and WVU…..

The first NET rankings for college basketball have been released, and West Virginia’s men’s basketball team comes out looking great. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 11 in the NET, making them the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country.

The NET is an acronym for the NCAA Evaluation Tool. As the name suggests, it is a ranking that is used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee when deciding which teams get into the postseason and, if they do make it, where they should be ranked. Using these rankings literally (which the committee is not obliged to do), WVU comes out to the equivalent of a third seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The NET was introduced in May of 2020 to more or less replace the RPI. From the NCAA website:

The Ratings Power Index (RPI) was made up of three components:

A team’s winning percentage

Average opponent’s winning percentage

Average opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage

The NET includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net Offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

According to these first NET Rankings, the Mountaineers benefit from playing one of the tougher schedules through the earlier part of the college basketball season. The Mountaineers have faced the 38th-toughest schedule in the country, but have lost both of their Quadrant One games versus Purdue in Portland and at Xavier. The Boilermakers are currently ranked No. 3 in the country, with the Musketeers coming in at No. 48. The fact that the latter was a road game makes it a Quadrant 1 game.

WVU has gone 2-0 in Quadrant Two, 2-0 in Quadrant Three, and 2-0 in Quadrant Four games so far this year. The game against Florida (No. 69) and Pittsburgh (No. 80) account for the pair of Quadrant 2 games. If the Panthers move up into the Top 75, it becomes a Quadrant One win since the game was on the road. If the Gators move into the Top 50, it would also be a Quadrant One game because of the neutral court.