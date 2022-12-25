The first All-Butler county volleyball team with player and Coach of the year – Butler County Times-Gazette

By CHARLES CHANEY

It’s better late than never.

I made a point to cover more volleyball this season than in the past year. While the “views” or “analytics” aren’t there for it, the kids and the schools deserve coverage on it. Our previous company told us to save our time and not but this new company with CherryRoad has been in support of this and it’s been a blast.

We covered league championships. We covered multiple state tournaments and with the help of our sister papers, we were able to expand some of our coverage.

From Flinthills finishing state runner-up to Circle finishing third in Class 4A, we had plenty of successful teams in the county. That’s why this season I am trying to release my all-county volleyball team.

A couple of things to note about this list: it’s not position specific. It’s based on coaches’ recommendations and my own eyes. While I am learning the game, it’s sometimes really easy to see who stands out over other players.

It’s all subjective. I didn’t leave anyone out on purpose nor was their a vendetta against any school. In all, we had 10 players on the all-county squad, with anyone who was recommended going on the Honorable mention squad. Player of the year and Coach of the year were chosen by me. My criteria for each were different. The player was the player who I felt made the most difference in her team’s success. The Coach of the year was the Coach who I felt helped her team exceed expectations.

If you disliked my list, that’s fine. I’m learning and I can admit maybe if I did something wrong. Please email me ([email protected]) if you want to discuss something where you think I missed.

Coach of the Year

Crystal Ratcliff, Flinthills

State runner-up, 39-4

Flinthills head Coach Crystal Ratcliff was named the Inaugural Butler County volleyball Coach of the year. CHARLES CHANEY

Coach Ratcliff took the Flinthills Mustangs to the Class 1A-I state Finals for the first time in school history and were on the doorstep of a state title. She turned Flinthills into one of the most dominant teams in Class 1A-I this season as they won 33 consecutive matches.

Going into the state tournament, the Mustangs were unbeaten against Class 1A-I opponents and their only two losses were to the state champion, Little River.

She coaches a first-team all-state player by the Kansas Volleyball Association in Karly Girty, who is committed to Iowa Western, a JUCO Powerhouse program. She also had a loaded sophomore class, including second team all-stater, Harlee Randall.

Flinthills only dropped four sets during their 33-match winning streak, with two of them forcing the Mustangs to come from a set back. It was much like the coming from behind against Spearville, who was the Defending state Champion and against Doniphan West in the 1A-I state semifinals. In all, five of their wins this season were come-from-behind victories.

She took an unranked Flinthills Squad to the state championship match. They reached as high as No. 6 in the Kansas Volleyball Association rankings.

Player of the Year

Allie Paulsen, Sr., Andover Central, Middle Blocker

285 blocks, 47 aces, 74 blocks, 239 digs.

Wichita State commitment, Allie Paulsen (5), was selected as the player of the year for Butler County this past season. DUANE WILKINSON

Allie Paulsen was a Consensus player of the year in Butler County. When it came to other coaches naming other players, Paulsen was nominated by four difference coaches, including some coaches who were in much smaller classes than Andover Central.

The Wichita State commit was a big reason why Andover Central marched their way into the Class 5A state tournament. She helped the Jaguars turn around a program that in Paulsen’s freshman year won only eight matches. As a senior, she helped her school win 34 matches and were a win away from the state semifinals. It was the most wins at Andover Central in eight years, since 2014, when they won 35 matches.

She ranks high in many different statistical categories throughout Class 5A for the Jaguars. Paulsen was picked as the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II player of the year by the coaches. She was also named as a second team all-state selection by the KVA.

All-County volleyball team

Players listed in alphabetical order

Maddi Amekporfor, sr., Andover Central,

Jacqueline Corcoran, Sr., Circle, Outside Hitter

Kenzie Foster, Sr., Andover, Libero

Karly Girty, Sr., Flinthills, Setter

Taytum Lovesee, sr., Bluestem, middle hitter

Leah Mullins, sr., Berean Academy, middle hitter

Allie Paulsen, Sr., Andover Central, Middle Blocker

Harlee Randall, so., Flinthills, Middle Blocker

Reagan Smith, sr., Circle, setter

Avery Williams, Sr., Augusta, Outside Hitter

Augusta’s Avery Williams

Honorable mention

Players listed in alphabetical order

Andover: Lexi Gagnon, sr.; Sophie Hall, sr.; Megan Ralston, sr.; Gabby Reynolds, Jr. Andover Central: Willow Deckinger, Jr.; Hayden Snodgrass, Jr.; Gretta Stover, Jr.; Jordyn Washington, so. Augusta: Kayla Houghtaling, Jr.; Sophie Scott, Jr. Berean Academy: Kelsey Koonz, sr.; Anna Smith, Jr.; Alexa Timkin, sr.; Lillie Veer, Sr. Bluestem: Mallory Potter, Jr.; Sophia Reyes, Jr. Circle: Mia Fox, Jr.; Lyric Edgerle, sr.; Sydney Johnson, Sr.; Katelyn Paul, so.; Hailee Schropp, sr. Douglass: Sam Estes, Jr.; Becca Hajdukovich, sr.; Codi Mitchell, Jr.; Madison Moore, fr.; Hayleigh Waggoner, Jr. El Dorado: Chloe Coiner, sr. Macy Parsons, sr. Flinthills: Madison Alvord, sr.; Paige Corter, so.; Kolby Holcomb, Jr.; Tarin Lakin, sr.; Emily Scribner, so.; Rylie Wight, so. Remington: Eva Hilgenfeld, Jr.; Bri Hochstetler, Jr.; Caroline Johnson, Jr.; Kaleigh O’Brien, sr. Rose Hill: Dayliegh Barger, sr.; Maddy Heinz, sr.; Kadence Heumann, so.; Payton Jackson, Jr.