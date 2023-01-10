The fight of her life: Kim Bartolacci vs. liver cancer | Golf News and Tour Information

Last August, the North Florida Section Championship rolled around as it always does. There on the 1st tee was Christian Bartolacci. They had played in the event four times previously, but this time would be different. Kimberly encouraged him to play. They longed for something to look forward to, and the opportunity to secure a trip to nationals offered just that. Christian opened with an even-par 72, leaving himself three strokes out of a Qualifying spot. On the second day, they played nearly flawless golf. Heading to the final hole, he had made three birdies against just one bogey. The 18th hole at the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory course at The Club at Hammock Beach is a 603-yard dogleg-left par-5. The entire left side is lined by water. Bartolacci assumed he needed birdie (it turns out a par would have put him in a five-person playoff), and a good drive and layup left him an 80-yard wedge shot. He didn’t hit his best shot, but he had a chance from 26 feet. “I don’t fully believe in things like that,” he says, “but all I can tell you is that it broke in a different direction than I thought, and it went in.” For the third time in his career, Christian will go to the PGA Professional Championship in late April, with a chance to earn his place in the PGA Championship for the first time. Kimberly plans to be there.