The Female Community Mixing Business and Golf

Many of the very best ideas stem from their simplicity. Men have seemingly always benefited from the ability to get a lot of business done on the golf course and it’s been a running joke for decades where you can find most CEOs when they’re not in the office. There is a statistic that a whopping 90 per cent of Fortune 500 CEOs play golf and 80 per cent of executives say playing golf enables them to establish new business relationships.

But what about women? Women play golf and women work in business, but very rarely do we hear about how the two can mix. Now, though, we have a new and vibrant community – Women In Golf and Business – which is a concept born from years of working in golf.

